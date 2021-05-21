Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.45 and last traded at $28.26. Approximately 19,778 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 51,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.15.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average of $29.21.

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

