BDO Unibank (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Trading Down 2.8%

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY)’s stock price fell 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00. 475 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BDO Unibank from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.89.

BDO Unibank, Inc provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and time deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises personal, auto, home, small and medium-enterprise, project finance, term, and working capital loans. The company also offers life, auto, home, personal accident, travel, property/engineering/marine, liability/surety/specialty, and employee benefits insurance products; remittance services; trade facilities, such as trade settlements, trust receipts, export bill purchases, and letters of credit; and trust and investment services consisting of unit investment trust funds, portfolio management, escrow services, mortgage or collateral trust, corporate agency services, and investment advisory services.

