Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $1,394,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,126,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $1,430,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,150 shares of company stock valued at $22,476,449 over the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 8,392.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,454,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,502 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,234,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Globe Life by 1,690.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 274,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,478,000 after acquiring an additional 258,713 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 621,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,014,000 after acquiring an additional 250,006 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,233,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,851,000 after acquiring an additional 205,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL stock opened at $104.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

