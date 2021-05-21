Brokers Offer Predictions for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.17). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

ELOX opened at $1.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $76.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.57.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06).

In other Eloxx Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Pontifax Management 4 G.P. (20 bought 5,925,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,998.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rajesh B. Parekh bought 2,466,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $3,329,999.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 599.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 59,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 25,401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 24,065 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

