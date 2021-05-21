JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 203,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,855 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $17,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of JD.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of JD.com by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JD. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

JD.com stock opened at $73.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.15. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.33 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $98.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

