Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $21,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,785,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,511,619,000 after buying an additional 1,207,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,323,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,157,267,000 after purchasing an additional 82,102 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,856,000 after purchasing an additional 298,628 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,836,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,874,000 after purchasing an additional 111,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,585,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,679,000 after purchasing an additional 86,935 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $447.67.

ROP opened at $437.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $430.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.28. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.90 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.