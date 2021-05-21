Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,876 Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,876 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BRF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRFS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BRF by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,600,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,416 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BRF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,564,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BRF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,962,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in BRF by 20,320.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 735,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 731,537 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in BRF by 356.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 910,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 711,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRFS opened at $4.36 on Friday. Brf S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $4.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average is $4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.85.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. BRF had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BRFS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BRF in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of BRF from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

