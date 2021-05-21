Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 141 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9,240.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $752,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $117.96 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $103.43 and a 1 year high of $139.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.60. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pritchard Capital upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

