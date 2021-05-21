Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is an operator of international and bilingual K-12 schools primarily in China. The Company provides bilingual, kindergarten, training and other educational services. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is based in Foshan, China. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and set a $2.70 target price on shares of Bright Scholar Education in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:BEDU opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $477.54 million, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.97. Bright Scholar Education has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $8.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $124.99 million for the quarter. Bright Scholar Education had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Scholar Education will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education in the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. Library Research Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education in the 4th quarter worth about $1,844,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

