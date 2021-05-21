Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Quebecor (QBR.B)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Quebecor (TSE: QBR.B):

5/14/2021 – Quebecor had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Quebecor had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Quebecor had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$38.00.

5/11/2021 – Quebecor had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Quebecor had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of QBR.B opened at C$33.53 on Friday. Quebecor, Inc. has a 12 month low of C$27.95 and a 12 month high of C$36.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.47.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

