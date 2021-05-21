Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BSM. Citigroup boosted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Black Stone Minerals from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.57. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $10.87.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%. Research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.34%.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CFO Jeffrey P. Wood sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,298.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

