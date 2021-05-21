ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Trading Down 1.2%

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF)’s share price dropped 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 98,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 284,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The company has a market cap of $44.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11.

About ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc, a development stage biotech company, discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease (PD). Its proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques.

