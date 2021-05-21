Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Seabridge Gold Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:SEA)

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Seabridge Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seabridge Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.13).

Seabridge Gold stock opened at C$22.41 on Friday. Seabridge Gold has a 1-year low of C$19.24 and a 1-year high of C$29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.67.

In other Seabridge Gold news, Director John William Sabine sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.53, for a total value of C$430,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$387,540. Also, Senior Officer Robert Brent Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.27, for a total value of C$25,905.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$869,224.27. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 20,548 shares of company stock valued at $462,113 and sold 94,677 shares valued at $2,061,027.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.