Twin Vee PowerCats (OTCMKTS:TVPC) Trading Up 18.1%

Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVPC) shares were up 18.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 26,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21.

Twin Vee PowerCats Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TVPC)

Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc manufactures and sells recreational boats. The company was formerly known as ValueRich, Inc and changed its name to Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc in April 2016. Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in Fort Pierce, Florida.

