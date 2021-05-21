4,098 Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Acquired by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 650.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NTR opened at $59.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 352.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.40. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $62.37.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.89.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

