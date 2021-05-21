Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 488 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,139,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter.

IVW opened at $68.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.66. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $48.40 and a twelve month high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

