American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Well Corp provides telehealth platform principally in the United States and globally. American Well Corp is based in BOSTON. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on American Well in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.50.

AMWL opened at $11.88 on Monday. American Well has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.81.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Well will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 34,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $623,016.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 695,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,522,834. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Anderson sold 69,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $755,702.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,054,638 shares in the company, valued at $11,537,739.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 607,402 shares of company stock worth $10,457,404 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 367.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

