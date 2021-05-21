Standard Life Aberdeen plc Reduces Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 10.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $24,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,326,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $282.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.78. The company has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $178.66 and a 52-week high of $293.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $291.33 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.06.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

