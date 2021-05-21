Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys 27,040 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,040 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.05% of Johnson Controls International worth $23,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 227.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 358,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on JCI. Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JCI opened at $64.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.87. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $66.69.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

