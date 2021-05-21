Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $27.83 Million Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,465 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.10% of The Kroger worth $27,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Kroger by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,230,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380,236 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Kroger by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,644,000 after purchasing an additional 630,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Kroger by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,899,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,894,000 after purchasing an additional 527,772 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $226,065,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,138,000 after acquiring an additional 429,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,241 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America cut shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.13.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

