Morgan Stanley Boosts Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $52.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BHF. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.44.

BHF stock opened at $48.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.61. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $49.99.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth $43,133,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,523,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,588,000 after acquiring an additional 668,542 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $20,030,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 209.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,764,000 after acquiring an additional 388,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $11,405,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

