Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Earns “Sell” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $5.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $6.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMRN. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Amarin presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.03.

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.73. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.38 and a beta of 2.58. Amarin has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.21 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amarin by 182.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amarin in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Amarin by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

