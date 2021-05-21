Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of novel therapeutics for vascular disorders with a concentration on diseases of the eye. The Company’ product candidates include AKB?9778, ARP1536 and AKB-4924 which are in clinical stage. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cincinnati, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of ARPO stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.11 million, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.31.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). As a group, analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 500.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 59,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 40,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

