Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AKYA. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:AKYA opened at $21.61 on Monday. Akoya Biosciences has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $28.96.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

