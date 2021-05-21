Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Stock Position Lifted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,546,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,462 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $235,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Palladium Partners LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth approximately $2,589,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 66,832 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

NYSE:RS opened at $165.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $181.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 26.60%.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $1,088,374.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,304. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.