Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $221.97 Million Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,817 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.12% of Burlington Stores worth $221,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BURL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BURL opened at $321.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $321.62 and a 200-day moving average of $271.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.63 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.46 and a 52 week high of $339.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $314.00 target price (up from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.35.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

