Insider Selling: Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Insider Sells $481,662.48 in Stock

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) insider Michael Jeppesen sold 12,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $481,662.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,667.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 199.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,579,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,800,000 after buying an additional 616,196 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 36.6% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 8.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 90.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after buying an additional 64,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

WWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.91.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

