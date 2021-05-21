3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Sells $219,000.00 in Stock

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Jeff Blank sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DDD opened at $24.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. 3D Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

DDD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

