Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 364,827 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 167,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,827 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 2,376.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HRB shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. H&R Block presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.26. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.