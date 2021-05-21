Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys New Stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 17,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 384,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 22,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $361.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. NuStar Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

NS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NuStar Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

