Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 225 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,063,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 33,350 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 51,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 13,795 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

WTRG has been the topic of several research reports. US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $46.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day moving average is $46.01. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $48.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

