Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,985 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,928 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.75 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.64.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $27.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.