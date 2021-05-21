Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Makes New $88,000 Investment in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $61,125.18. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 53,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,316.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 214,284 shares in the company, valued at $39,642,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,029 shares of company stock worth $1,797,137 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IIPR opened at $174.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 56.56 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.35 and a 12-month high of $222.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 161.47%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

