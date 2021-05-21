BMO Capital Markets Raises Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Price Target to $60.00

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BCC. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.40.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $65.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.84. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $78.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

In other news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $639,606.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,942.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $155,995.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,940 shares of company stock worth $1,151,761. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 17.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the first quarter worth approximately $520,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 97.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the first quarter worth approximately $5,995,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

