Adam Meister Sells 1,582 Shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Stock

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) CFO Adam Meister sold 1,582 shares of Talend stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $102,513.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,113,776.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adam Meister also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Talend alerts:

On Wednesday, March 17th, Adam Meister sold 9,680 shares of Talend stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $616,228.80.

On Thursday, February 18th, Adam Meister sold 988 shares of Talend stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $54,478.32.

Talend stock opened at $64.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -28.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Talend S.A. has a one year low of $29.52 and a one year high of $65.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.33 and a 200 day moving average of $50.88.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.15. Talend had a negative return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Talend S.A. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 40 North Management LLC increased its position in Talend by 22.8% during the first quarter. 40 North Management LLC now owns 3,192,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,148,000 after acquiring an additional 592,150 shares during the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. purchased a new stake in Talend during the fourth quarter valued at $59,810,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Talend by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,052,000 after acquiring an additional 390,957 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Talend by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,451,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,642,000 after purchasing an additional 395,186 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Talend by 249.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,399,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,059,000 after purchasing an additional 999,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TLND shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talend currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.