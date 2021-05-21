Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.17% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vectrus, Inc. engages in providing infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services. Its services include operations, maintenance, management, engineering and sustainment for physical assets including a wide variety of facilities, information technology, network and communication systems, vehicles and equipment. The Company serves U.S. government customers worldwide. Vectrus, Inc. is based in United States. “

VEC opened at $51.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Vectrus has a one year low of $36.83 and a one year high of $60.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.70 million, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.58.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vectrus will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vectrus news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,215.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vectrus by 21.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,248 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vectrus during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 93,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 23,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 427.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 22,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

