Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Receives Neutral Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their neutral rating on shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $64.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $66.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CAH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $57.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.64 and a 200-day moving average of $55.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

