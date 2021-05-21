The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Price Target Raised to $65.00

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on JYNT. Zacks Investment Research raised The Joint from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.67.

The Joint stock opened at $55.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $794.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.71 and a beta of 1.27. The Joint has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $58.63.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 51.77% and a net margin of 6.89%. On average, analysts predict that The Joint will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $398,764.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,401.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 26,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $1,191,470.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,975.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,892 shares of company stock valued at $6,071,519. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at $13,907,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at $13,833,000. General Equity Holdings LP purchased a new stake in The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at $11,512,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in The Joint by 53,032.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 116,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 116,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at $3,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

