Insider Selling: FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Director Sells $122,440.50 in Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

FORM opened at $34.97 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $52.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FORM. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in FormFactor by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 14,409 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FormFactor by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in FormFactor by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 28,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

