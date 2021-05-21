Analysts Set BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Target Price at $34.43

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE BRP opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.30. BRP Group has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $33.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. Analysts forecast that BRP Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRP. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP Group in the first quarter worth $27,808,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BRP Group by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,876,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,214,000 after buying an additional 711,004 shares during the period. Guardian Point Capital LP boosted its stake in BRP Group by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Point Capital LP now owns 1,230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,863,000 after buying an additional 680,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in BRP Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,068,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,624,000 after buying an additional 658,208 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BRP Group by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 813,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after buying an additional 522,704 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

