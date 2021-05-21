Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 280 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $566,903,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,123,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,749,000 after purchasing an additional 315,210 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 221,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,776,000 after acquiring an additional 143,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 134,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE opened at $101.13 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $107.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.42. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 71.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

In other news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,835,216.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,814 shares in the company, valued at $11,213,275.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,537 shares of company stock worth $26,145,749 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

