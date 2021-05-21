Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 2,455 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $6,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on FICO shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.71.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total transaction of $7,120,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,819,471.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total value of $6,241,896.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,133 shares in the company, valued at $24,205,215.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,928 shares of company stock worth $20,646,547. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $501.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $488.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 63.53 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $372.61 and a fifty-two week high of $547.57.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

