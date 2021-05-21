Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,569 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,964,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,705,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,325 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,114,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 920,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after purchasing an additional 471,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,226,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,197,000 after purchasing an additional 263,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $28.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of -109.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

