Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 4,208 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492,100 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,797,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,618,000 after acquiring an additional 80,196 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,436,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,852,000 after acquiring an additional 63,782 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,646,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,700,000 after acquiring an additional 261,160 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,209,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,149,000 after acquiring an additional 206,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $219.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.90. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $132.58 and a one year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.