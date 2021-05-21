Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $2.96 Million in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 26,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 9,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 24.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $111.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $2,052,596.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,270,034.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $232,831.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,045.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,247 shares of company stock worth $2,659,678 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

