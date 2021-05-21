Raymond James Trims InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Target Price to $11.00

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 275.43% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of InflaRx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of InflaRx from $3.50 to $2.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on InflaRx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.59.

Get InflaRx alerts:

Shares of IFRX stock opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.56. InflaRx has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $9.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that InflaRx will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRX. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in InflaRx by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InflaRx by 247.2% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in InflaRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $994,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in InflaRx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,021,000. 13.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.