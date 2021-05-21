Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RYAAY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ryanair from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Ryanair to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Ryanair from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ryanair has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.50.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $113.34 on Tuesday. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $62.80 and a 52-week high of $121.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.05 and a 200 day moving average of $108.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 2.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 22.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 3.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 45.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.