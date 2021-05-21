Megaworld (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) traded down 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.17 and last traded at $11.17. 279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.28.

Megaworld Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MGAWY)

Megaworld Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and leases real estate properties in the Philippines. The company operates through Real Estate, Rental, Hotel Operations, and Corporate and Others segments. It develops mixed-use planned communities or townships, including residential, commercial, office, leisure, entertainment, and educational/training components.

