Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) shares rose 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 118,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 54,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

QUISF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.20 price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.90 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Quisitive Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.99.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.