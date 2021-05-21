Hasbro Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 7,413 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 951% compared to the typical daily volume of 705 put options.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $94.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.23. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $101.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.13.

In other Hasbro news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $221,776.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,371,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 17,807 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 11,596.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 24,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

